Daily Blast Live hosts Al Jackson and Tory Shulman stop by to talk about what's trending on everyone's news feeds.

The ACM awards kicked off and some are speculating that Miranda Lambert seemingly through some shade at her ex Blake Shelton during her performance.

Also, a debate whether a song that's been burning up the country music charts is actually a country song.

And lastly, a poacher is trampled by an elephant and then eaten by a lion, some say it's a sad situation while others say it's karma.