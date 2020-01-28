We're kicking off Black History Month a few days early this year with an event that has been dedication to celebrating natural hair. This is a cause that Alex Livingston has a personal connection to as she has spent years natural on air. It wasn't always an easy process. Felicia Wright, Mompreneur with Mygani LLC, and Elexia Coleman-moss is the Founder of Empowerment Resources Inc. stopped by the FCL studio to give us all the details about their Curls and Convo event happening on February 1st. See how you can join in on the fun!

Website: www.Mygani.com