Wanda Willis, Director of Community Engagement and Inclusion for the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens, shares details on ways you can participate — in the galleries, the gardens, and the from comfort of your own home. For more information on the events: www.cummermuseum.org/content/black-history-month-2021
Celebrate Black History Month at Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens (FCL Feb. 9, 2021)
Throughout February, the Museum is celebrating the contributions and creativity of our Black community through in-person and virtual programming.