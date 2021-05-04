Cultural Council a proud partner with Jacksonville making it great place to live
The Cultural Council continues to elevate the quality of life in Jacksonville through public art, as the main regranting agency and supporting individual artists.
This organization helps entice folks to get out into our beautiful city and experience life to the fullest by helping to enhance equity, advocacy, education and opportunity throughout our arts and culture industry and community.
Make sure to check out the ARTSee & Shop which is an art and cultural gallery with over 50 local artists at the Markets at Town Center. The best way to find out how you can get involved or to find out what's happening go to:
The Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville is the official Local Arts Agency (LAA) for the City of Jacksonville. Cultural Council initiatives are spread across the following five counties: Duval, Baker, Clay, Nassau, and St. Johns.