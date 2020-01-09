Learn How Donating Plasma Can Help Fight the Pandemic (FCL Sept. 1)

CSL Plasma's parent company CSL Behring uses human plasma to produce therapies that are used around the world to treat bleeding disorders including hemophilia and von Willebrand disease, primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory disease, and neurological disorders in certain markets. CSL Behring's products are also used in cardiac surgery, organ transplantation, burn treatment and to prevent hemolytic diseases in the newborn, so many people will benefit from your donation.