Years ago, doctors who diagnosed patients with SMA told parents to take their child home and make them comfortable and love them, because it wasn’t likely that the child would live to reach a milestone like their second birthday.

Today, with advances in treatment, families and caregivers who have a child with SMA are able to change the course of their disease.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a gene therapy called Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) that addresses the genetic root cause of the disease by replacing the function of a missing or faulty gene with a new working copy of the gene in order to restore the production of the needed protein.

Zolgensma is approved to treat pediatric patients less than 2 years of age with spinal muscular atrophy.