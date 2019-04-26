Spring is here, and it’s the time of the year people yearn to be in their backyard, cooking under the blue sky, relaxing and dining, splashing in the pool, chilling with beverages, enjoying their outdoor living space.

Preparing home for the warmer months has changed through the years, drastically in the past decade. What we have today, simply wasn’t available then.

Many home products are designed and produced to deliver the quality you would typically only get inside, out. From grills with an oven grade glass lid to monitor food, to multi-layer, dual-density foam cushions on patio furniture, to an app to clean the pool, and new backyard party essentials to enhance the outdoor living space.

Home Improvement expert Kathryn Emery has been predicting trends and telling stories on TV for The Home Depot for two decades and can show viewers the must have trends for 2019 outside.