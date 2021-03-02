How Covid-19 has changed Americans’ milestones and priorities (FCL Feb. 3, 2021)

With financial security at the top of the list, it’s no surprise that the survey also found that 33% of respondents sat down to chat about the need to buy a life insurance policy and 33% discussed changing their current beneficiary. CEO and President of Life Happens, Faisa Stafford and Dr. Reena Patel – Parenting Expert, Guidance Counselor, Licensed Educational Psychologist and Board Certified Behavior Analyst, discuss the findings of the survey, the importance of these financial conversations and the value and benefits of focusing on the small wins. For more information: lifehappens.org