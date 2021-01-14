What you need to know about COVID-19 in 2021 (FCL Jan. 14, 2021)

The vaccine is out, but it will take months for it to reach widespread use among Americans. New survey data reveals Americans’ greatest concerns about COVID-19 and struggles to maintain good health amid the crisis, especially those who suffer from cardiovascular disease.
Dr. Kirk Garratt shares how Americans can take back control of their health by staying in care and continuing with preventative care. He also discusses how COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted care for African American and Latino communities across the U.S.
For more information visit the website secondscount.org.