As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, many adults and children are facing major life disruptions. Between work and school closures, job loss and physical distancing, it's a lot to take in and it can be difficult for everyone. A new survey from University of Phoenix found that more than 2 in 5 Americans say they are most concerned about experiencing increased anxiety as a result of the pandemic. That's more than being concerned about being able to pay their bills, reduced job salary or work hours, or losing their job or not being able to get a new job.