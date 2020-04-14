We're learning more about COVID-19 every day, but with some answers, even more questions arise especially when it comes to money. The virus has prompted people to have second thoughts about germs associated with physical money, so what can people do in place of cash? In times of uncertainty, scammers will try to take advantage of these vulnerabilities, but there are steps you can take to protect yourself while shopping online. Stimulus checks are coming for many Americans, so what are the best ways to stretch those relief funds? Financial Advisor Winnie Sun has some answers for you.