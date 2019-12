This is the season of giving and we're not just talking about gifts! Now is a great time to give back to the community and one local church is doing just that this Saturday, December 14th.

Crystal Charles is the First Lady of Shiloh Church and she and Pastor Charles are spearheading "Community Service Day". The event takes places from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Website: www.shiloh.church