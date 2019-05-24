For many, Memorial Day means barbeques, parades and the unofficial start of summer. But the true significance of the holiday is to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, protecting our values in the name of freedom.

Throughout the world, the poppy flower has come to symbolize those sacrifices, and USAA has created an exhibit to honor our fallen brothers and sisters. More than 645,000 poppies will fill a clear wall stretching 133 feet long and 8 ½ feet tall on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. this Memorial Day weekend -- one for each of the 645,000 American service men and women who have given their lives for our freedom since World War I.

Returning for its second year on the National Mall, the Poppy Wall of Honor will be located on the southwest side of the Reflecting Pool – between the Lincoln Memorial and the Korean War Memorial; the Reflecting Pool due north and the WWII Memorial to the East – and open for visitors from Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26.

This year the Poppy Wall of Honor includes a significant addition, In honor of June 6th marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, a short video features paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, who participated in one of the most pivotal and courageous days in the history of our nation and modern world.