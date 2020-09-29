x
The Pandemic and Chronic Pain Drug-Free Treatments Offer Relief (FCL Sept. 28)

New survey finds nearly half of chronic pain sufferers are reporting increased pain during the pandemic

A new, online survey of over 500 people with chronic pain found nearly half reported that their pain had worsened during the pandemic. Regarding managing chronic pain:

· 55% of respondents have used or are using opioids to treat their pain.

· Despite 60% of respondents saying they are dissatisfied with their current treatment or therapies to manage their chronic pain, more than half have never seen a pain management specialist.

· While 58% noted they were unaware of drug-free, minimally-invasive interventional pain procedures, 94% of respondents would try an FDA-approved, drug-free treatment alternative – making education even more important for people with chronic pain.