Last week marked the start of the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period—a time for Medicare-eligible people to choose the plan that best supports their total health.

And while most people focus on their physical well-being when choosing a Medicare plan, they often overlook other critical aspects of health like staying socially connected. CVS Health’s Path to Better Health study found that 1 in 4 Americans 65 and over report feeling socially isolated — indicating an opportunity to address the problem.