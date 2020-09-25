How to Maintain Good Oral Health at Home (FCL Sept. 25)

Oral health is essential to our overall well-being and is important to maintain good health beyond oral hygiene, but due to COVID-19, some dental offices are still currently closed.

Even some patients who are able to have a dental exam are choosing to postpone routine checkups and cleanings during the pandemic. Oral care routines have certainly changed this year but if you are unable to secure a dental appointment and want to protect your oral health between visits, effective brushing and flossing are key.