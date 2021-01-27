How to choose the healthiest snacks (FCL Jan. 27, 2021)

Stressful times call for comfort food and for many people that means turning to snacking. But not all snacks are created equal and research has indicated that consumers want their food to work for them. One in four consumers are looking for health benefits from food and heart health ranks high among what they are seeking most. The best snacks are multi taskers: They can do a ton of things at once: give you protein, healthy fats and fiber – all important to keep you satisfied longer. Bonnie Taub-Dix, Registered Dietitian and author of Read It Before You Eat It – Taking You from Label to Table guides us through the world of which snacks are better for you with a spotlight on the health benefits of almonds.