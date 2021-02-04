Chocolate bunnies or real rabbits for Easter?

Easter is here! But be careful not to scamper too quickly into a decision to buy bunnies. Many have no idea how to properly take care of them. They are not your typical pet and are high maintenance. Kids love to carry pets around but rabbits are not one of those pets. Many bunnies end up injured, malnourished or even set free. But no worries we still have chocolate and stuffed rabbits to fill up the Easter baskets.