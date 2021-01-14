See the latest tech on display at CES 2021 (FCL Jan. 14, 2021)

This CES will be unlike any others. In past years most people didn’t see the latest innovations in consumer tech first-hand because they didn’t travel to Las Vegas. This year CES 2021 is coming to them, virtually. What had been available only to attendees will be open to the world regardless of where they are. The sights and sounds of CES are overwhelming with companies like LG Electronics, Intel, Omron, Lenovo and P&G announcing new directions and innovations.