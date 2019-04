There's no wrong way to make a grilled cheese sandwich but it's especially good when you have it on National Grilled Cheese Day!

Alex Livingston takes us inside The Happy Grilled Cheese, if the name is any indication they definitely know a thing or two about making a grilled cheese sandwich.

Restaurant owner Anthony Hashem shares what makes their grilled cheese sandwiches unique and how you can dress up your own grilled cheese sandwich at home.