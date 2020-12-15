CHRISTMAS IN THE CATHEDRAL DISTRICT 2020: LET THERE BE LIGHT!(FCL Dec. 15)

For its second annual holiday event, Cathedral District Jacksonville is lighting up the district for Christmas in the Cathedral District: Let There Be Light , which will be visible from I-95 and the Acosta, Main Street, Hart and Mathews Bridges. This first-of-its-kind spectacular event is the Cathedral District’s gift to its beloved community after a long and challenging year.

Every evening for over one month, The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville, First United Methodist Church, Historic Mount Zion AME Church and St. Johns Episcopal Cathedral will shine as part of a driving tour that includes more than 100 brightly lit trees. Other significant landmark buildings will be illuminated as well. The event is live from now until December 30th!