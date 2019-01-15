There's a new show premiering Tuesday night on BET at 9 p.m. that is based on The New York Times' best-selling author Carl Weber's most popular family crime drama series.

The show is called "Carl Weber's - The Family Business". It's about a family's exotic car business that gets pulled into the depths of the New York organized crime scene.

On Tuesday, we caught up with one of the starts of the show, Darrin Henson, to find out more about the character he plays, Orlando Duncan.

Darrin Henson has a major legacy from his days of choreographing for the hottest singers and entertainers.