Using a car seat can be tricky. Luckily there's a program that can help parents out!

Danielle Kessenger is a Child Passenger Safety Instructor with Safe Kids Northeast Florida, and Shereen Bateh is a mother of three. Both stopped by the FCL studio to talk about the Safe Kids Wolfson Children's Hospital's car seat inspection station.

Website: www.wolfsonchildrens.com/safekids

Phone number: (904) 202-4302