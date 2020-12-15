3 Ways to Keep Your Family Connected this Holiday (FCL Dec. 15)

The holidays are different this year. With limited travel and social distancing, many families will need to get creative to celebrate and stay connected. Maxeme “Max” Tuchman, CEO and Co-Founder of Caribu, shares interactive ways to stay connected when you’re far away from the ones you love this holiday season. Learn about virtual activities that allow parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles to connect with little ones by reading, drawing, playing games, cooking, and even singing together in real time.