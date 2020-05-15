Camp I Am Special goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic (FCL May 14)

While there's some sadness that the campers won't see each other face-to-face, there's on thing that won't be missing -- the special bonds that are created every summer.

Follow the camp's Facebook page where they will be hosting live programming which includes baking classes, music lessons, and movement classes. The best part is, this summer there isn't a need to register and Camp I Am Special is free for anyone to attend. Camp organizers do ask you to consider a small donation to keep things going not only this summer, but for years to come.