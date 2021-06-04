During Jax Poetry Fest, spoken word performances, poetry slams, youth poetry contests, and and a variety of workshops are offered at no cost to the public. Funding from the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville, City of Jacksonville and the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs allow North Florida to get involved with poetry. Let this experience ignite your poetry passion as we celebrate the power of expression!
Bringing the poet out in you at the Jax Poetry Fest
Jax Poetry Fest is the only local month long poetry event produced by the North Florida nonprofit, Hope at Hand.