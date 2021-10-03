Bring your family “courtside” from your own living room (FCL March 10, 2021)

Ah March, spring is in the air, and everyone has their eyes on the big basketball tournament. We all missed out on the fun when last year’s event fell victim to COVID-19. But, this year it is full steam ahead. We all want to have a little bit of those fun times we remember before the pandemic, right? Kia Malone is a lifestyle expert and can share tasty ideas for enjoying college basketball’s exciting run for the championship this year. From the food we want to eat, how to watch games with friends and family, to how to set your house up for all the fun, Kia’s ready to help you ramp up the excitement right in your living room.