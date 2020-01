New York Times bestselling author Dr. David Perlmutter has improved the lives of millions around the world with the actionable, science-backed nutritional and neurological advice in Grain Brain and Brain Maker.

In his latest book, BRAIN WASH: Detox Your Mind for Clearer Thinking, Deeper Relationships, and Lasting Happiness, he and his son, Dr. Austin Perlmutter, take on a uniquely modern challenge: finding genuine joy and wellness in a toxic culture of instant gratification.