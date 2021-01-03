Book a wellness “workation” in Aruba (FCL March 1, 2021)

Many Americans are experiencing burnout and have put off travel because of the pandemic, resulting in fewer opportunities to destress and get the natural sunlight they need. But when they are ready to travel, Aruba’s One Happy Workation’ program offers a Caribbean island paradise that can change things up for the better and offers some vitamin “sea”! U.S. residents can book a workation for up to three months in Aruba with no special visa or passport needed. The island has all they need to work remotely with a focus health & wellness and provides comfort to travelers with a rigorous Health and Happiness Code and safety protocols in place. Work and vacation at some of the island’s finest hotels with kitchens, villas, condos, and more. Health & wellness expert Stuart Brazell will share how the sunny skies and wellness offerings of a long-term warm weather escape during the colder months can help treat the common symptoms of seasonal depression and career burnout.