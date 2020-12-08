Bolts & Bytes Academy Helping Kids Get Creative (FCL Aug. 12)

Students may learn how to design for a 3D printer making a personalized backpack charm, then learn how to solder by building a solar powered toy car before putting those skills together to design and build their own 3D-printed, remote-controlled drone.



Striking a balance of time to openly and freely tinker and also to productively advance projects is deeply important to their curriculum. The students not only learn skills like coding, electronics, 3D printing and robotics but they are also given the essential time and freedom needed to explore, share and invent.