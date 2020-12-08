Bolts & Bytes Academy Helping Kids Get Creative (FCL Aug. 12)

Bolts & Bytes offers after school, weekend and summer camp curriculum that features imaginative, skill-building projects that lead up to larger, more adventurous creations that unlock students’ new skills.
Students may learn how to design for a 3D printer making a personalized backpack charm, then learn how to solder by building a solar powered toy car before putting those skills together to design and build their own 3D-printed, remote-controlled drone.
Striking a balance of time to openly and freely tinker and also to productively advance projects is deeply important to their curriculum. The students not only learn skills like coding, electronics, 3D printing and robotics but they are also given the essential time and freedom needed to explore, share and invent.