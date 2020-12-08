x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

First Coast Living

Bolts & Bytes Academy Helping Kids Get Creative (FCL Aug. 12)

Bolts & Bytes Maker Academy gives students the opportunity, freedom and space to create and learn using both their hands and brains.

Bolts & Bytes offers after school, weekend and summer camp curriculum that features imaginative, skill-building projects that lead up to larger, more adventurous creations that unlock students’ new skills. 

Students may learn how to design for a 3D printer making a personalized backpack charm, then learn how to solder by building a solar powered toy car before putting those skills together to design and build their own 3D-printed, remote-controlled drone.

Striking a balance of time to openly and freely tinker and also to productively advance projects is deeply important to their curriculum. The students not only learn skills like coding, electronics, 3D printing and robotics but they are also given the essential time and freedom needed to explore, share and invent.