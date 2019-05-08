The opportunity to add a unique piece of art to your collection is here! Seven large-scale outdoor sculptures by UNF students will be up for auction and you don't want to miss out!

Jenny Hager is a Professor at UNF and Jenn Peek is a UNF student, and both stopped by the FCL studio to tell us all about the artwork involved and how you can get involved!

The auction will run from August 15th through August 30th. The sculptures will be available on www.govdeals.com, which will open for bidding once the auction starts.