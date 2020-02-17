Acts of betrayal have the power to violate our sense of trust. Additionally, according to The Johns Hopkins Hospital, harboring these feelings can contribute to a myriad of physical burdens: depression, heart disease, and diabetes. Forgiveness and healing often take a lifetime, but they don’t have to.

In his new book, Beyond Betrayal: Overcome Past Hurts and Begin to Trust Again author Phil Waldrep shares his harrowing experience with betrayal and guides readers on their healing journey to overcome feelings of resentment and discover a life of health, healing and wholeness.