Bennett's War is about a young soldier, played by Michael Roark, with the Army motorcycle unit who makes it back home after war. His injuries both mentally and physically take a toll on him, but his fight isn't over.



When his family is about to lose everything they have, he pledges to help them by the only means he knows how, as a Motocross racer.

Actor Michael Roark and Actress Allison Paige share some behind the scenes insight on their experience working on the new film set to release in theaters nationwide August 30th.