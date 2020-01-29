This week's Beer of the Week is for our furry friends!

There is a big football game everyone is looking forward to and it's not the Super Bowl, it's the 2nd Annual Puppy Bowl at Kanine Social.

Owners Dustin Fries and Daniel Moffatt pour over the details of this beer football puppy event!

In the 2019, Kanine Social Puppy Bowl, over 50 puppies were drafted onto 4 teams for their chance at the Vince Lombarki Trophy Teams Fluff, Scruff, Ruff, and Tuff paved the way for the next generation of Jacksonville puppies to compete on the Kanine Social turf.

Portion of proceeds will be donated to K9s For Warriors.