Amelia Island Brewing Company presents Amelia Island's First Annual Rare Beer Festival, hosted by Amelia Tavern in historic downtown Fernandina Beach. Guests will be able to sample a variety of highly rated and unique beers from across the United States that are rare to Northeast Florida as well as enjoy Amelia Island Brewing Company's own beer. Hors d'oeuvres showcasing Amelia Tavern's menu are also included.

This is a 21 and up event.

The Rare Beer Festival is being held Sunday, February 9th in two sessions. Guests will be able to choose their time; 12-3 p.m. or 5-8 p.m. with VIP tickets receiving 1 hour early entry and an exclusive appetizer before general admission arrives. VIP tickets also include a t-shirt and swag. All guests will receive a commemorative tasting glass.