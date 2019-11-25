For the second year in a row, Ally Financial Inc. is embracing Banksgiving, a holiday the financial services company created to show what they are truly thankful for – their customers.

This year, Ally is recognizing customers who go above and beyond to serve their communities, who help others, and who make a difference. In the spirit of Banksgiving, Ally is giving thanks by showing their appreciation to these customers – and the causes they care about – with personalized gifts and meaningful donations.