Art Walk Goes Virtual as 'Art Scroll' (FCL June 2)

The Art Walk finds a unique way to continue to celebrate local art and artists

Downtown Vision, Downtown Jacksonville’s Business Improvement District is curating an interactive “Art Scroll” experience for June in lieu of the traditional First Wednesday Art Walk to bring live performances, artist interviews, art contests, art giveaways and more to everyone at home.

Each Wednesday in June, the community is invited to enjoy two live Art Scroll installments–during lunchtime and early evening–on the Downtown Jacksonville Art Walk Facebook page.