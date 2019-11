Finding unique and personal gifts can be hard to find and the clock is ticking to find them! This is where Artsy Abode steps in. This weekend Leah Lytle, Founder and CEO of Artsy Abode, is hosting a holiday kick off extravaganza and you don't want to miss these great sales! Everything in the store is up to 80% off, so take advantage!

Website: www.artsyabode.com