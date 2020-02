The doors of Artsy Abode (off of San Jose Blvd. behind Krispy Kreme) in Mandarin are closing so that means there are a ton of sales you can catch this weekend! This location is the final Jacksonville location to close, but don't worry there are still stores in Orange Park Mall and St. Augustine. Leah Lytle, Founder and CEO of Artsy Abode, says the store still has all your favorite items so make sure you make a stop and shop!

Website: www.artsyabode.com