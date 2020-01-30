The month of February is filled with so much to do around Jacksonville.

The arts and culture scene has plenty to offer. Artist Maiya Elaine gives all the details of the upcoming events we can enjoy right here on the First Coast.

February 1st:

Wonderland: Photographs by Kirsten Mitchell

Opens at 10am

Museum of Art - DeLand, Florida (600 N Woodland Blvd)

Tickets available at moartdeland.com

RadX Magazine Launch Party

6pm to 9pm

Space 42 (2670 Phyllis St.)

Tickets available at Eventbrite

February 5th:

The Lyricist Live February Freestyles 2020!

5:30pm to 9:30pm

Hollywood Cuts Barbershop (44 W Monroe St.)

February 7th:

Douglas Anderson Extravaganza 2020

Starts at 7:30pm

Times Union Center for the Performing Arts (300 Water St.)

Tickets Available at Ticketmaster.com

February 13th:

TEDxFSCJ Adventure: Vanishing Worlds

6pm to 8pm

FSCJ Deerwood Campus (9911 Old Baymeadows Rd.)

Tickets Available at Eventbrite

February 15th:

Jacksonville Mini Maker Fair

10am to 5pm

Museum of Science & History- M.O.S.H (1025 Museum Cir.)

February 20th:

The Black Beach

5:30pm to 7:30pm

Cathedral Arts Project, Inc. (207 N. Laura St. Ste 300)