The month of February is filled with so much to do around Jacksonville.
The arts and culture scene has plenty to offer. Artist Maiya Elaine gives all the details of the upcoming events we can enjoy right here on the First Coast.
February 1st:
Wonderland: Photographs by Kirsten Mitchell
Opens at 10am
Museum of Art - DeLand, Florida (600 N Woodland Blvd)
Tickets available at moartdeland.com
RadX Magazine Launch Party
6pm to 9pm
Space 42 (2670 Phyllis St.)
Tickets available at Eventbrite
February 5th:
The Lyricist Live February Freestyles 2020!
5:30pm to 9:30pm
Hollywood Cuts Barbershop (44 W Monroe St.)
February 7th:
Douglas Anderson Extravaganza 2020
Starts at 7:30pm
Times Union Center for the Performing Arts (300 Water St.)
Tickets Available at Ticketmaster.com
February 13th:
TEDxFSCJ Adventure: Vanishing Worlds
6pm to 8pm
FSCJ Deerwood Campus (9911 Old Baymeadows Rd.)
Tickets Available at Eventbrite
February 15th:
Jacksonville Mini Maker Fair
10am to 5pm
Museum of Science & History- M.O.S.H (1025 Museum Cir.)
February 20th:
The Black Beach
5:30pm to 7:30pm
Cathedral Arts Project, Inc. (207 N. Laura St. Ste 300)