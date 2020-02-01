Want to know more about the art scene in Jacksonville? Maiya Elaine is a local artist who has been coming on FCL to break down all the events and exhibits coming to the River City.

January 9th:

"Identify as Phoenix" Reception

6pm to 8pm

MOCA (333 N. Laura St.)



January 10th:

Romeo and Juliet

Begins at 8pm

Times Union Center for Performing Arts (300 Water St.)



January 16th:

Happy Hour Live w/ The Balance King

5pm to 7pm



Virginia Derryberry Opening Reception

6pm tp 8pm

MOCA (333 N. Laura St.)



January 18th:

The Robert Bidwell Quintet

7pm to 9pm

Town Beer Co. (1176 Edgewood Ave. S. Unit 4)



January 26th:

Beethoven and Creatures - Family

3pm tp 4pm

Jacksonville Symphony (300 Water S. Ste 200)



January 31

Tchaikovsky Sixth Symphony

Begins at 8pm



