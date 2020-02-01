Want to know more about the art scene in Jacksonville? Maiya Elaine is a local artist who has been coming on FCL to break down all the events and exhibits coming to the River City.
January 9th:
"Identify as Phoenix" Reception
6pm to 8pm
MOCA (333 N. Laura St.)
January 10th:
Romeo and Juliet
Begins at 8pm
Times Union Center for Performing Arts (300 Water St.)
January 16th:
Happy Hour Live w/ The Balance King
5pm to 7pm
Virginia Derryberry Opening Reception
6pm tp 8pm
MOCA (333 N. Laura St.)
January 18th:
The Robert Bidwell Quintet
7pm to 9pm
Town Beer Co. (1176 Edgewood Ave. S. Unit 4)
January 26th:
Beethoven and Creatures - Family
3pm tp 4pm
Jacksonville Symphony (300 Water S. Ste 200)
January 31
Tchaikovsky Sixth Symphony
Begins at 8pm