Art comes in all forms and as any artist will tell you it comes from the heart. For children in the hospital, art is so much more than a gun activity. It provides a distraction from pain, helps them express themselves during a stressful time, and it's a part of their healing process.

One group that knows this is Art with a Heart and for the 8th year in a row they have partnered with the MOCA for an amazing exhibit that you can go see.

Brooke McKinney with Art with a Heart, and Hajar Hussein one of the artists, visited Alex and Curtis to tell them all about the partnership and what it means.

Website: www.artwithaheart.info