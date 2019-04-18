It's that time of year when school is almost over and college students and teachers are probably looking for places to store their belongings over the summer. We all know moving can be a hassle so Atlantic Self Storage is going to help you out from box deals to storage space deals.

Atlantic Self Storage offers secure, climate controlled units, 24/7 access, and nearly 50 locations. It's convenient for students and teachers because there are locations near local colleges and schools. Call and ask about their deals!

Website: www.atlanticselfstorage.com

Phone number: 1(877) WE-STORE