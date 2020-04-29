As most of us continue to practice social distancing as an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, that doesn't mean that we can't still enjoy some fresh air.

The Jacksonville Aboretum and Gardens offers trails and more for people to enjoy.

They have reopened to public on Earth Day. Public safety is top of mind for the donation based park. They have rules and restrictions in place that follow CDC guidelines.

They hope that the public will support them by enjoying a nice day outside with their pets or loved ones.