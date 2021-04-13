Apryl Showers brings the sunshine and support for those with cancer
April 25th in Nocatee you can run the areas fastest 10k and help restore hope for many local families!
Jacksonville is known for having many great running events. But this is much more than a run! You can run a beautiful and fast loop in Nocatee and help support Apryl Showers foundation has made a difference in so many lives and serves adults ages 30 through 55 who are undergoing cancer treatment.
100% of proceeds raised for the Apryle Showers Run -- Florida's Fastest 10K -- will go towards the Apryle Showers Foundation (www.apryleshowers.org). Apryle Showers is a Florida 501C3 non-profit organization serving individuals, ages 30-55, currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Apryle Showers offers services that help foster hope, healing, restoration, and peace to people fighting for their lives.