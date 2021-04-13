x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

First Coast Living

Apryl Showers brings the sunshine and support for those with cancer

April 25th in Nocatee you can run the areas fastest 10k and help restore hope for many local families!

Jacksonville is known for having many great running events. But this is much more than a run! You can run a beautiful and fast loop in Nocatee and help support Apryl Showers foundation has made a difference in so many lives and serves adults ages 30 through 55 who are undergoing cancer treatment. 
2021 Apryle Showers Run - Florida's Fastest 10K and Kids Fun Run
100% of proceeds raised for the Apryle Showers Run -- Florida's Fastest 10K -- will go towards the Apryle Showers Foundation (www.apryleshowers.org). Apryle Showers is a Florida 501C3 non-profit organization serving individuals, ages 30-55, currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Apryle Showers offers services that help foster hope, healing, restoration, and peace to people fighting for their lives.
Itsyourrace