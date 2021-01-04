April Fools' Weather Turns April Gold by Easter

The last big blast of winter moves in with polar breezes and cold early mornings for our Easter weekend so make sure you have your jackets for the Sunday sunrise services.

The good news is plenty of sunshine is in the forecast so no worries getting to Meemaw's house with high pressure in control and after some cool highs in the 60s on Saturday we will hop back into the lower to middle 70s by Easter Sunday afternoon with an onshore flow.