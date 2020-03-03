It isn't always easy if you're planning get a lunch catered at your job. From what type of food to order, to food allergies, to all the "fixins", it can be a little overwhelming so we're introducing you to Apple Spice Jax. Not only do they bake around 300 loaves of bread each and every morning (yum!), they also walk you through the process step by step to make sure you're getting exactly what you want. Yes, even the pickiest of eaters will be impressed.

Apple Spice Jax's boxed lunches are more than just sandwiches and a bag of chips. They offer three different boxed lunch options, the Classic Box Lunch, the Deluxe Box Lunch, and the Executive Box Lunch. All boxes include several side options, a pickle, and a cookie just like Grandma used to make! There are also soup and salad options as well as hot entrees and "Build-Your-Own" taco bars.There is quite literally something for everyone!

Website: www.applespice.com/jax

Phone number: (904) 328-6542

Address: 3061 Philips Hwy #102 Jacksonville, FL