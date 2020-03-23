From preparation to delivery, people are focusing a lot more on food safety. They want to know where ingredients come from, and what kind of environment does the food come from? These questions and many more are answered by the staff at Apple Spice Jax. They make sure everything is individually wrapped so if there are any allergies, cross-contamination is avoided. They also write your name on your box so no one is rummaging through your food. Apple Spice Jax is a business to business catering company that you'll definitely want to try out!

Website: www.applespice.com/jax

Phone number: (904) 328-6542