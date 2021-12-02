Apex Theatre Studio performing ‘Our Town’ on Feb. 16 (FCL Feb. 12, 2021)

Apex Theatre Studio is a non-profit performing arts training center celebrating its fourth year in operation. Apex fosters young artists with a passion and curiosity for acting, singing, dancing and stagecraft through a series of master classes, intensives, readings and theatrical presentation. Apex will offer a full range of summer classes at their studio located at 5150 Palm Valley Road, Unit 205 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida to support young actors in the Northeast Florida area. Summer classes, intensives and workshop schedules are available at: apextheatrejax.com.