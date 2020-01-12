UnitedHealthcare Medicare Annual Enrollment (FCL November 30, 2020)

Choosing a Medicare plan is one of the most important decisions a person can make not only for their health and well-being, but also for their wallet.

To make shopping for Medicare coverage easier, consider the following:

As a first step, check your current coverage to see if it still meets your needs.

Determine if the plan is a good fit for your budget. Pay attention to more than just the monthly premium. You should also understand the other out-of-pocket costs, including the deductible, copays and coinsurance.

With UnitedHealthcare, for example, almost all Medicare Advantage plans will have $0 copays on telehealth visits; labs; routine vision and hearing exams; colonoscopies and mammograms; and cardiac rehab.

In addition to no and low-premium plans, as well as $0 copays that help drive coverage affordability, UHC will offer broad access to MA and Part D plans that limit monthly OOP costs to $35 per prescription for all covered insulin.

Make sure your medications are covered.

There are a lot of great resources out there to make the process of choosing a Medicare plan easier:

